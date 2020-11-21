CIBC Boosts BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$78.00

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOO. UBS Group increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.25.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) stock opened at C$65.19 on Wednesday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.56 and a 12 month high of C$78.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.23. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$1.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 4.5700002 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

