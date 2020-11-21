CIBC Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.00.

