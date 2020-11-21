Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Position Trimmed by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,458 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 149,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,651,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.00. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

