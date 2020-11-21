Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 205.83 ($2.69).

Shares of LON:CINE opened at GBX 45.87 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. Cineworld Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.50.

In other Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 57,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £24,915.06 ($32,551.69).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

