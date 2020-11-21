Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) & China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) Critical Contrast

China Crescent Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CCTR) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and Cisco Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cisco Systems $49.30 billion 3.51 $11.21 billion $2.92 14.03

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than China Crescent Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Crescent Enterprises and Cisco Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Crescent Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Cisco Systems 0 15 11 0 2.42

Cisco Systems has a consensus price target of $47.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Cisco Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cisco Systems is more favorable than China Crescent Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Cisco Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Cisco Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Crescent Enterprises has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cisco Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Crescent Enterprises and Cisco Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Crescent Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Cisco Systems 21.76% 32.64% 12.94%

Summary

Cisco Systems beats China Crescent Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications. The company also involves in the prototype development of security systems and original equipment manufacturer sourcing for the production of hardware. In addition, it engages in the resale of IT products, including notebook and desktop computers, printers, servers, network equipment, as well as operating systems, database, middleware, and application software. Further, the company manufactures wireless communication terminals, including GSM, GSM/GPRS modules, GPS modules, GPS trackers, and personal navigation devices. It has a strategic partnership with Gaozhi Science and Technology Development, LTD. to develop and distribute high technology products and services. The company was formerly known as NewMarket China, Inc. and changed its name to China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. in June 2008. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. is a subsidiary of NewMarket Technology, Inc.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data. The company also offers collaboration products comprising unified communications, Cisco TelePresence, and conferencing, as well as the Internet of Things and analytics software. In addition, it provides security products, such as network security, cloud and email security, identity and access management, advanced threat protection, and unified threat management products; and cloud and system management products. Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Internet2 to deliver next-generation capabilities and software solutions. Cisco Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

