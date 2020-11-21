Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $198.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SE. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.92.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. SEA has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEA will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SEA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,241 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in SEA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 30,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.