Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $33.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

Equitable stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

