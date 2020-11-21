ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Edward D. Bagley Buys 5,602 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 5,602 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $10,867.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,024,289.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ClearOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

