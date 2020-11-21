Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 19.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 76.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 117.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $203.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.31 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $378,315.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,381 shares of company stock worth $9,893,347. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

