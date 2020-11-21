CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (CMCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) stock opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Friday. CMC Markets plc has a 52-week low of GBX 119.40 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 418.25 ($5.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $959.37 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £305.10 ($398.62).

CMCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.80).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

