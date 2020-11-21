Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COHN stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $31.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

