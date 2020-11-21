Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $31.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

