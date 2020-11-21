Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,788 shares of company stock valued at $57,061,650. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

