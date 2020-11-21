Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COLM. Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,788 shares of company stock valued at $57,061,650. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

