Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.