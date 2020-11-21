Comparing Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA)

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Allot Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allot Communications and Invent Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot Communications -7.34% -7.71% -4.85% Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Allot Communications and Invent Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allot Communications presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.67%. Given Allot Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allot Communications is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Risk and Volatility

Allot Communications has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invent Ventures has a beta of 11.49, meaning that its share price is 1,049% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allot Communications and Invent Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot Communications $110.10 million 3.16 -$8.66 million ($0.32) -30.91 Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Invent Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allot Communications.

Summary

Invent Ventures beats Allot Communications on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

