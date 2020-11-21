Comparing DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) & Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of DURECT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of DURECT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DURECT and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DURECT -21.85% -33.98% -12.11% Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1.57% 0.49% 0.47%

Volatility and Risk

DURECT has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DURECT and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DURECT 0 0 7 0 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67

DURECT currently has a consensus target price of $6.40, suggesting a potential upside of 276.47%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $71.33, suggesting a potential upside of 63.72%. Given DURECT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DURECT is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DURECT and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DURECT $29.56 million 11.68 -$20.58 million ($0.12) -14.17 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $205.20 million 4.26 $46.38 million $2.21 19.71

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than DURECT. DURECT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats DURECT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand. Its product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase I and II development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. The company's oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs, including POSIMIR, an investigational analgesic product intended to deliver bupivacaine to provide up to 3 days of pain relief after surgery. DURECT Corporation markets and sells its ALZET and LACTEL product lines through direct sales force in the United States, as well as through a network of distributors in Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company has strategic collaboration and other agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University Intellectual Property Foundation; Indivior UK Ltd.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Sandoz AG; Gilead Sciences, Inc; and Zogenix, Inc. DURECT Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

