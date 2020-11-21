Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CTYX) & American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) Head to Head Analysis

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CTYX) and American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of American Renal Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of American Renal Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group and American Renal Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A American Renal Associates -2.04% -3.56% -0.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group and American Renal Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Renal Associates $822.52 million 0.48 -$13.79 million $0.26 43.92

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Renal Associates.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group and American Renal Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Renal Associates 0 3 0 0 2.00

American Renal Associates has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential downside of 24.11%. Given American Renal Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Renal Associates is more favorable than Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group.

Volatility & Risk

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group has a beta of -34.13, meaning that its stock price is 3,513% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Renal Associates has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Renal Associates beats Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group

Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. provides a suite of healthcare related intelligent software tools for the health care market. It offers business intelligent health and wellness software, medical alert sales, and health care marketing and technology consulting services. The company's primary product includes MedFlash, which enables patients to maintain personal health and wellness information through the Internet with a portable USB flash drive that can be used on any computer. It also provides GuardianOne, a personal emergency response services product for patients and senior citizens who want to live independently. The company serves patients, medical providers, and other health care organizations. It markets and sells its products directly to consumers, as well as through internal sales team, independent reseller network, and distribution partners. Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Stuart, Florida.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 17,300 patients in 27 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

