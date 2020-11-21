Contrasting ING Groep (NYSE:ING) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ING Groep has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ING Groep and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ING Groep 17.53% 5.97% 0.34% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ING Groep and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ING Groep $20.51 billion 1.74 $4.37 billion $1.38 6.62 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 4.49 $6.47 billion $2.68 21.83

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than ING Groep. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ING Groep and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ING Groep 0 3 7 1 2.82 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

ING Groep presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.41%. Given ING Groep’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ING Groep is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Summary

ING Groep beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, secured and unsecured lending, and insurance products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, and overdraft services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 1,118 branches and 3,542 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

