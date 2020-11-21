Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.20.
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,307,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Copart by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,976,000 after buying an additional 330,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Copart by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.