Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.20.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. Copart has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.86.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Copart will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,124,000 after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,307,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Copart by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,976,000 after buying an additional 330,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Copart by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

