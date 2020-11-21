Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Corbion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

CSNVY opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Corbion has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

