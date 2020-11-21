Covenant Partners LLC Has $223,000 Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $528,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $736,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,384.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 47.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of BMRN opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.