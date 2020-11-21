Covenant Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of ANGL opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $31.19.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.