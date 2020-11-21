Covenant Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $133,267.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 5,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $401,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,209 shares of company stock worth $7,291,022. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

