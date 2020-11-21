Covenant Partners LLC Purchases 1,447 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 66,674 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,329 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KEY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

