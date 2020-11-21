Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 78.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of BUD opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.33. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

