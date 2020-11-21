CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Up 8.8%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $1.97. 1,235,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 369,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The firm has a market cap of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

