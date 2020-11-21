Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 415 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 388 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 385 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a CHF 388 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 385.41.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

