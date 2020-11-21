Critical Review: Shiloh Industries (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) vs. Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Shiloh Industries (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) and Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shiloh Industries and Omni-Lite Industries Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries $1.05 billion 0.00 -$19.95 million N/A N/A Omni-Lite Industries Canada $9.32 million 0.81 -$1.87 million N/A N/A

Omni-Lite Industries Canada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shiloh Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.0% of Shiloh Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Shiloh Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shiloh Industries and Omni-Lite Industries Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries -26.13% -161.90% -26.19% Omni-Lite Industries Canada -24.34% -16.39% -12.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Shiloh Industries and Omni-Lite Industries Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiloh Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Omni-Lite Industries Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Shiloh Industries has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. It also provides propulsion systems components consisting of battery boxes and closures, beam axle housings, planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, the company produces structural products, such as charger boxes, control boxes, motor housings, battery covers, battery box trays, and battery box rails for electric vehicles. It offers its products under the BlankLight, CastLight, StampLight, and ShilohCore brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers. Shiloh Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio. On August 30, 2020, Shiloh Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also sells its track spikes online. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

