Critical Survey: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rafael alerts:

34.4% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rafael and Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $4.93 million 65.76 -$4.69 million N/A N/A Cushman & Wakefield $8.75 billion 0.37 $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael.

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -141.88% -5.14% -4.94% Cushman & Wakefield -2.32% -17.04% -2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rafael and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Rafael.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Rafael on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns commercial real estate assets and interests in clinical pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals. It engages in the lease of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, and debt and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield has a strategic partnership with Vanke Service. It serves real estate owners and occupiers. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.