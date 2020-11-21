Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Croda International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $45.17.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

