CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVBF. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,091,000 after buying an additional 920,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 350,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,692 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,687,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

