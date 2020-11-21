CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CVBF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.62. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.98 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CVB Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.