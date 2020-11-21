Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $893,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $1,012,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,005,900.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Michael James Callahan sold 7,192 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $746,529.60.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael James Callahan sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,100.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $824,100.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00.

DDOG opened at $89.09 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2,968.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

