David A. Beitel Sells 2,028 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $207,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,555,747.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on Z shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

