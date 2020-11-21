David P. Kennedy Sells 5,556 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $186,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after acquiring an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after buying an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,831,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

