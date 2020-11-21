DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBSDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DBS Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBSDY stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. DBS Group has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $78.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.