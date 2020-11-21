Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GFSZY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded G4S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G4S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

G4S stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.27. G4S has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

