Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. Deutsche Börse AG has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €139.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

