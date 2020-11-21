Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.64 ($7.82).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €9.45 ($11.12) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €17.88 ($21.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.