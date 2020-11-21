Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €19.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.76 ($23.24).

FRA:DTE opened at €14.87 ($17.49) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.53. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

