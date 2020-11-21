Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

