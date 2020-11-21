Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) received a €50.00 ($58.82) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.76 ($51.48).

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €42.62 ($50.14) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.08. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

