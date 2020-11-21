Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Jerry L. Redondo Sells 1,406 Shares

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,553.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

