DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.03 ($17.68).

Shares of ETR CAP opened at €16.52 ($19.44) on Wednesday. Encavis AG has a 1 year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 1 year high of €18.92 ($22.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.33 and its 200-day moving average is €14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 117.04.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

