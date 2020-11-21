easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 561.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 609.55. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

