easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Earns Neutral Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Davy Research upgraded easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. easyJet plc has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 561.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 609.55.

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Insiders purchased 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977 in the last quarter.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

