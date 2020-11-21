easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 719 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 561.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.55. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In related news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

