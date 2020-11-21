eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in eBay were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in eBay by 53.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock worth $5,882,593. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

