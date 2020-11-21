eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

EBAY stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,593. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

